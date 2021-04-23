Jordan Naterer, with his parents Greg and Josie. Photo submitted

Jordan Naterer, with his parents Greg and Josie. Photo submitted

Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

Quietly, about mid-February, the active search for Jordan Naterer resumed.

“This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,” said Josie Naterer, in an interview last week with The Spotlight.

Jordan, 25, was last seen in Manning Park on October 10, 2020, after telling friends he planned an overnight hike.

Related: Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

Exhaustive means went into looking for the missing electrical engineer from Vancouver, involving Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) groups from across the province, Vancouver police and RCMP.

The official search ended after about two weeks. However Jordan’s family and friends then worked privately, raising money through a Gofundme page and hiring a private search company, employing their own helicopters and drones.

Those efforts came mostly to an end in December, because of deteriorating weather.

Related: Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

While the Naterer family lives in St. John’s, Nfld., Jordan’s father Greg has been staying in B.C. for the past two months, helping to co-ordinate new search efforts.

The family is relying on small teams of experts, including an avalanche technician, a first-aider, a former military officer and GSAR specialists which go out several times a week.

Their search is focused on Windy Joe Trail, Monument 78 Trail, Skyline I and II Trails, and Frosty Trais.

As the snow melts, searchers are able to go a little farther each day, and it’s hoped another helicopter pass can be made before the spring foliage obscures a sky view.

“To date we have found no clues, absolutely nothing.”

Through social media and advertising campaigns directed at the Lower Mainland population – and including the placement of billboards – the Naterer family has come into contact with many people hiking in the area the weekend Jordan disappeared.

From their photos and recollections, Josie and Greg now believe their son never made it to the summit of Frosty Mountain. His cell phone pinged twice from the mountain on the day he disappeared, but both times that was before his car was left in the Lightning Lake parking lot of the resort.

Josie isn’t sure what to make of that timeline.

The Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB) has provided crucial aid.

“When we have, for example, a bone or a track on the trails we send it to them right away and they are immediate in responding to us,” she explained. “They’ve been outstanding and they’ve also offered to bring out some of their trackers in June to help us.”

Some days are easier, and then harder, than others and Josie relies on her own support network. “We are a very strong family. We are a very committed family.”

Earlier this month a body was discovered in Silver Creek near Hope.

While Josie discounted the idea it could be Jordan, she didn’t know for certain until Monday, April 19, that the person had been identified and was not her son.

Related: ‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

It’s impossible for the family to give up hope of finding Jordan alive, but Josie has also come to acknowledge different outcomes.

“We have to be logical and we have to be honest with the situation…My husband will eventually come home and we are going to move on in a different way as a family and hopefully we will someday have closure.”

Her voice crackles with grief and pride as she describes Jordan.

He is an undergraduate electrical engineer from Memorial University, and had just just completed his Masters at the University of B.C. He is a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada scholar.

“You couldn’t have asked for an easier child to raise,” she said. “He was just a keener, just a keener interested in everything. He loved Legos, loved reading, loved swimming, loved biking and karate as well. He loved music. Jordan was an accomplished musician. He was a pianist and he was such a well-rounded, kind gentle-hearted, academically inclined child…He’s just an incredible young man, that what’s make this very hard.”

The gofundme page to support the search for Jordan is still active and has raised $140,321 so far. Josie said she hopes the family can reach its $150,000 goal, allowing the search to continue as long as possible. DONATE HERE TO HELP FIND JORDAN NATERER

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border
Next story
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Just Posted

The Campbell River Bike Park is open for the season. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Bike Park open for season

After a rough first winter, the jumps are ready for riders

Fire crews use pumps to raise water from McIvor lake 60 metres to a wildfire on McIvor Lake Road. Photo supplied by Campbell River Fire Department
Campbell River fire department extinguishes wildfire near McIvor Lake

‘As the weather warms, and conditions dry out, the risk increases’ — Deputy fire chief

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Island Health warns of toxic drug supply causing increased overdoses in Campbell River

Support available for those in need

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
BCCDC says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most Island Health areas

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to Telegraph Creek after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

An air ambulance touched down at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, along Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach to retrieve a burn victim. (Michael Briones photo)
Air ambulance lands on Qualicum Beach road to lift badly burned man to hospital

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department says fire started inside an RV

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo
Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

Flight team is following COVID-19 protocols for spring training in Comox

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Nancy Bright presents an envelope to Grayson Magee containing $50 in appreciation for helping her after a fall in Askew Creek in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island senior rewards student saviour

Cash reward provided for assistance beyond the call of duty in a Chemainus park

Most Read