Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

B.C. drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

Milad Faud Herbert sentenced to two years plus one day in prison

A man convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl in Surrey has been sentenced to two years plus one day in federal prison.

The offence date was Feb. 12, 2020, near a Surrey SkyTrain station, where Herbert sold a flap of “side,” or methamphetamine, for $15 to an undercover cop. The court heard the sample analyzed by Health Canada contained fentanyl.

Justice Kenneth Ball, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, also ordered for Milad Faud Herbert a mandatory 10-year firearms weapons ban and ordered him to provide a DNA sample to the government.

“Fentanyl has been described as a scourge on our civilization,” Ball said in his reasons for sentence. “One of the aggravating factors in this case was that apparently Mr. Herbert did not know what he was selling. This is because he was represented the substance he was selling as methamphetamine. If someone had used it as methamphetamine, they would likely be dead today, given that the ingestion of a very small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.

“Mr. Herbert does not need to be here again,” Ball said. “There are all kinds of positive things he can do with his life and I hope he will do them.”

READ ALSO: Decriminalization of hard drugs puts B.C. in small, select group of jurisdictions

READ ALSO: 2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges

READ ALSO: For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be able to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticefentanylSurrey

Previous story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial
Next story
Federal report shows the impact of warming oceans on B.C. coast

Just Posted

Rich Dodson, Kim Berly, and Ronnie King were one of Canada’s top bands in the 1970s. Contributed photo
Stampeders ready to rock their way through B.C.

Kwakwaka’wakw artist and Hereditary Chief G̱ixkastallasame-gi, or Cecil Dawson will be leading a guided tour of his show Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap on June 25. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Kwakwaka’wakw artist Cecil Dawson to lead guided tour of Standing in the Gap show at Museum at Campbell River

Ryan Rasmussen just before he set out on his 160 km run from Campbell River to Nanaimo last year. This year he will be running 200 km from Duncan to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island man to run from Duncan to Campbell River to raise alternative cancer care funds

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek participated in the Invictus Games at The Hague in April, 2022. Lyndon Goveas photo
Experience of a lifetime for Campbell River veteran