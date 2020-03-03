FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

A man in his 50s has been identified as B.C.’s ninth case of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Henry said the man is living in the Fraser Health area and just recently returned from a trip to Iran. This brings Canada’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 30.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 1,012 individuals and 1,425 samples tested as of Friday.

More to come.

