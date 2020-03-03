FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran
Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area
A man in his 50s has been identified as B.C.’s ninth case of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Henry said the man is living in the Fraser Health area and just recently returned from a trip to Iran. This brings Canada’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 30.
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 1,012 individuals and 1,425 samples tested as of Friday.
More to come.
@katslepian
katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Coronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here