White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

B.C. 3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested

One taken into custody by White Rock RCMP

One person is facing charges after police were tipped off to a driver suspected of being behind the wheel while impaired by drugs.

White Rock RCMP said they received 911 calls at 4 p.m. on April 20 regarding a vehicle that was missing a front tire and was “swerving” while travelling eastbound in the 14400-block of Marine Drive.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle – a Langley woman in her mid-40s – was arrested for impaired driving.

During the investigation, police learned that the same vehicle had failed to remain at the scene of a motor-vehicle collision in Langley approximately an hour earlier.

According to a news release Monday, the driver was taken to the White Rock RCMP detachment “for further testing by a drug recognition expert” and the vehicle was impounded.

Criminal charges may be forwarded at a later date, according to police.


