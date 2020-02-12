Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde releases "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada" during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde releases “Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada” during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Assembly of First Nations files class action lawsuit over child welfare

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphatically agreed that it’s needed

The Assembly of First Nations says it’s taking the federal government to court to seek damages for thousands of children and their families affected by federal child-welfare policies on reserves.

The national Indigenous group says it has filed a federal class-action lawsuit asserting that Canada’s child-welfare system discriminated against First Nations kids.

AFN national chief Perry Bellegarde says the system punished children just for being First Nations, and the government caused them and their families harm and suffering.

The lawsuit follows a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision last year that the government did discriminate against Indigenous children living on reserves by not properly funding child and family services.

The tribunal ordered compensation, and while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphatically agreed that it’s needed, his government is still challenging the ruling.

The AFN says the lawsuit is broader and covers those not included in the tribunal’s decision.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community members express concern about hospital lab services at town hall meeting
Next story
Crowdfunding campaign started to help with search for missing Cortes Island man

Just Posted

Community members express concern about hospital lab services at town hall meeting

Advocacy efforts in support of the Campbell River hospital laboratory, its staff… Continue reading

Campbell River author aims to shine a light on mental health, encourage others towards healing

Book launch to be held for Borderline Shine: A memoir

PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm skate for Cameryn’s Cause

Hockey team hosted alumni charity game on the weekend

Crowdfunding campaign started to help with search for missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen in Mansons Landing on Feb. 6

City of Campbell River to remove parking, install bike lane along Hwy. 19A between 5th and 6th Avenues

Cyclist safety was a concern after repaving highlighted a pinch-point between bikes and traffic

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after leaving China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

BC Ferries announces new route linking Comox and Texada Island

Pilot project will run twice weekly

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read