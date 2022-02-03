Armed robber steals money and lottery tickets in Nanaimo

An armed robber got away with money and lotto tickets after sticking up a business in Nanaimo’s Harewood area last week.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Feb. 3, advising of the crime that happened on Jan. 26 at about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Fifth Street. Police say a suspect entered the business and “pointed what appeared to be a handgun” at an employee.

“Police responded quickly, but they did not apprehend the suspect,” noted the release.

“As you can imagine, it was extremely upsetting for the employees. Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson,

Police noted that Fifth Street “is a busy area,” and so they are hoping people who were walking or driving in the area that night might be able to come forward with information that could help with the investigation.

The robber was described as a 40-year-old white man, 5-foot-6, wearing a black ski mask and a blue coat.

Anyone with information that may help to identify this suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2022-2949.

