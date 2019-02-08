Armed robber flees with cash from Tim Hortons on Vancouver Island

An armed robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons location at Nanaimo North Town Centre. Photo submitted

A Tim Hortons in Nanaimo was robbed at gunpoint last night.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nanaimo North Town Centre location.

Employees and witnesses told police they saw a man approach the till point to a firearm tucked in his waistband and demand an employee turn over money. An undisclosed amount of cash was handed over, the suspect fled and was last seen running toward Mark’s clothing store.

Police have not confirmed that a black sedan, seen circling through the parking lot several times just prior to the suspect entering the business, is connected to the robbery.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He wore a mask to conceal his face, dark clothing, which consisted of a black hoodie with tan trim, black gloves, baggy pants and dark skater shoes with white trim along the base.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

