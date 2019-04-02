Area D Director Brenda Leigh says the court decision is appealable. Submitted photo

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Area D Director Brenda Leigh, who has continually fought the increase to water rates in the north part of her area, does not think the battle is over following a recent court decision.

At the first regular board meeting since Justice Barbara M. Young handed down her decision on March 15, Leigh expects the petitioner, Robert Benoit, an Area D resident, could launch an appeal.

Following hearings in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo last year, Young gave her decision, upholding the Strathcona Regional District’s right to bring in a bylaw to recover the cost of the water, which is provided in bulk by the City of Campbell River. As well, she was satisfied the rates reflected the cost to provide the service. Both the regional and municipal government were respondents in the case. As part of this, the SRD stated it would recover legal costs for the case through the Area D water service.

RELATED STORY: Supreme Court judge upholds Campbell River and SRD rights to set water rates

The discussion at the May 28 SRD meeting of the reasons for judgment in the court case was brief. Leigh, who had signed an affidavit for the case, again declared she was in conflict of interest and left the room, though first she said, “This issue’s still under review by the Area D water defence fund people, and it is appealable, so I’m going to leave.”

RELATED STORY: Council reps all leave regional district meeting over pending water rate lawsuit

The board simply voted to receive the report and invited Leigh to return to the meeting.

A subsequent item on the agenda delved into the matter of water rates, with a proposed amendment to the rates bylaw. Again, Leigh expressed opposition to another rate hike for residents in the north part of Area D.

A staff report recommended increasing the user rates to recover the cost to provide the service, adding that it is required by law that they operate services on a balanced budget basis. It also notes efforts the regional district has undertaken to get residents to reduce water use.

The report also includes a table outlining the existing rates, which were raised last year, and the proposed amounts for 2019. For residential users on meters, the amount would go from $1.36 per cubic metre to $1.56 plus a user fee increase from $415 up to $480. For non-residential metered customers, the rate would go from $1.45 up to $1.67 and the user fee from $450 up to $520.

Most residential customers are not on meters. For them, the user fee would jump from $800 up to $920. For non-residential customers, the amount increases from $1,200 to $1,380.

The board passed a motion for these amendments to the Area D water rates and regulations bylaw be prepared for the board’s consideration. Leigh and Area A Director Gerald Whalley opposed the motion.

RELATED STORY: Leigh wants Strathcona Regional District budget amended over water rates

“For our rate to be going from $1.36 to a $1.56 when the City of Campbell River residents pay on 68 cents is blatantly unfair,” Leigh said. “This is an element in our environment that should be easily accessible in our regional district. We should be supporting each other with water and services that are essential…. What’s next? Are you going to start taxing the air? This is something that people need.”

She added the regional district needs to think about being “more regional” and supplying services at a reasonable level.

“This is not reasonable,” she added.”

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

Just Posted

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Campbell River School District facing unexpected surplus for next budget

Like many, district usually relies on previous surplus to cover anticipated deficits

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Vancouver Island children come to rescue of 90-year-old who couldn’t get up for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Most Read