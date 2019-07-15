(Pixabay)

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

The Anglican Church of Canada has voted down a proposal to bless same-sex marriage across the denomination, though branches of the church in each province will still be able to make up their own minds on the matter.

Delegates rejected the motion to add same-sex unions to national church laws on Friday at the church’s General Synod, a meeting held every three years to decide issues of policy and doctrine.

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright and in 2016 said leadership at the provincial level could decide whether to allow it within their jurisdictions.

But it has been mulling whether to add same-sex marriage to the church’s Marriage Canon for years.

The Church’s leadership requested that a motion to amend the denomination’s position be prepared in 2013.

The resolution was first voted on at the last synod in 2016, and was amended to allow same-sex marriages that were authorized by a local bishop and approved by provincial and regional leadership.

Friday’s failing vote was the second reading of the policy.

The membership also voted in a new church leader after the previous top bishop opted to retire.

Fred Hiltz will be succeeded by Rev. Linda Nicholls — the first woman to hold the role — who had been bishop in the Ontario Diocese of Huron.

READ MORE: Openly queer, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP evacuate Cowichan Valley detachment due to explosive device
Next story
CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Vancouver Island MusicFest showcases talent from across Canada and around the world

Eclectic line-up ranged from West African to Korean performers, along with rock and blues legends

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gather for the combination of classic cars and cool aircraft

Campbell River’s annual Wings & Wheels event held at city airport

UPDATED: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Many cases reflect conditions of poverty, says Parents Legal Centre

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

$188,000 funding provided for Campbell River spawning gravel replacement

Part 1.9 million FWCP funding for 33 fish and wildlife projects

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Woss man recuperating after incident on remote logging road

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Cumberland memorial ride set for deceased Island mountain biker

A memorial ride is set for Tuesday evening for the mountain biker who died in the trails last week.

Most Read