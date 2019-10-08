(Black Press Media file)

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between Campbell River couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

An alleged mistake of a $20,000 typo has pitted a Campbell River couple against a public notary following the sale of their New Westminster condo.

Christopher Dupuis, a director of the Society of Notaries Public of B.C., has filed a civil suit against Colleen and Michael Kendall calling for the return of $20,000 which he claims was accidentally paid out to the Kendalls when he oversaw the sale of their condo back in May.

According to documents filed in B.C. Supreme court on July 29, Dupuis alleges that the Kendall’s property sold for $644,153.80 on May 15. However, due to a self-admitted clerical error Dupuis transferred $664,153.80 to the Kendalls, only realizing the $20,000 shortfall after the fact.

Dupuis claims that his staff advised the Kendalls of the misshap, requesting “the return of the funds as soon as possible” on June 28, followed by a letter on July 3.

On July 6, he was advised that the Kendalls had retained a lawyer.

Dupuis has since had to cover the shortfall out of his own pocket and is suing for the return of the alleged overpayment, as well as “beneficial interest” in the Kendall’s new home in Campbell River.

But in a response to the claims made against them, the Kendalls argue that they never refused to pay Dupuis the money and instead were “concerned about simply paying $20,000 to the plaintiff without any questions asked.”

They added that it is not up to them, but is the responsibility of the notary public, to explain and verify how such a mistake happens.

The court documents also state that they were not able to reply to the letter in July due to the death of a family member.

Since the initial suit was launched the Kendalls have made a counter claim, suing Dupuis for negligence, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duties.

The Kendalls also claim they told Dupuis that “they needed the sale of the New West home to go smoothly” in order to have “a clean slate and fresh start with their lives in Campbell River.”

The alleged typo has caused them to experience mental distress, the couple claims. Dupuis has denied these allegations.

