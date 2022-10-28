B.C. Ferries has announced that all ferry crossings on the MV Klitsa between Brentwood Bay ad Mill Bay on Oct. 28 have been cancelled due to staff shortages. (Citizen file photo)

B.C. Ferries has announced that all ferry crossings on the MV Klitsa between Brentwood Bay ad Mill Bay on Oct. 28 have been cancelled due to staff shortages. (Citizen file photo)

All ferry crossings on Oct. 28 between Mill Bay and Brentwood cancelled

Staff shortages blamed

All the BC Ferries sailings on the MV Klitsa between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay on Friday, Oct. 28, have been cancelled due to staff shortages.

A service notice on BC Ferries’ website said the corporation requires a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency, and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew,” the service notice said.

“That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations.”

The service notice said customers travelling with a vehicle may consider driving to their destination via the Malahat (Trans-Canada Highway) as an alternative route.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: “Pumpkins for Polio” returns in person after COVID hiatus
Next story
Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Let your jack-o-lanterns come to a smashing end on Nov. 5

Artist Cecil Dawson (left) with Museum Curator Beth Boyce at the opening of Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap at the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Museum, exhibitor recognized for impact on reconciliation, inclusiveness, social justice and other causes

Pumpkins were created by the Campbell River arts council, and the Crowsnest art consortium (Photo: Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror)
VIDEO: “Pumpkins for Polio” returns in person after COVID hiatus

Krisandra Walkus (Left) was the founder of Grassroots Kind Hearts. Photo Submitted
Over 60 guests honour late Grassroots Kind Hearts founder at Hama?Elas Community Kitchen