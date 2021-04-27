The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

An Alberta man is awaiting a next court date in Montana after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly crossing the border in a kayak.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a release that Tommy Plante of Edmonton faces a criminal complaint of illegal entry into the U.S. and possession of a firearm and ammunition while prohibited.

It says the RCMP spotted the 32-year-old on the evening of April 19 in a kayak on Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir shared by British Columbia and Montana.

Mounties warned the Eureka Montana Border Patrol Station that the man may be trying to cross the border.

The Justice Department says that the next morning a border officer saw a beached kayak, a camp site and a man about a half kilometre south of the border.

It says when the officer approached, the man picked up a rifle, fled into the woods and, after an eight-kilometre chase, was arrested.

Plante appeared in court Friday and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ordered he be detained.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal Court judge dismisses bid to halt hotel quarantines

RELATED: Canadian families separated by India, Pakistan flight suspensions worry about loved ones

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails
Next story
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Just Posted

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for Campbell River residents as of May 1. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River’s Stage 1 water restrictions back in place as of May 1

Make sure you know when you can water your lawn, and on which days

Image from Rotary’s letter to City of Campbell River
Campbell River Rotary looks to put bathroom at Beaver Lodge Lands entrance

City says it needs more information about who would be responsible for its upkeep before approving

Triton Marks (left) and Caldin Thapa start working on removing blackberry cane from the area. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River students tackle invasive plants at restoration site

Greenways Land Trust passes knowledge to next generation

Campbell River RCMP are looking for 18-year-old Dakota Courtoreille, who may be travelling to northern B.C. Photo supplied.
Campbell River RCMP search for missing person

Public’s help requested

Hama?Elas Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Hama?Elas Community Kitchen looking for volunteers

Dinner prep and service volunteers wanted

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used parts of the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

Most Read