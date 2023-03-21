A member of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad traverses the snowy slopes of 5040 Peak during a rescue of three stranded skiers, March 8, 2023. (AVRS INSTAGRAM PHOTO)

A member of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad traverses the snowy slopes of 5040 Peak during a rescue of three stranded skiers, March 8, 2023. (AVRS INSTAGRAM PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad helps stranded skiers off mountainside

Trio called for help after trying to find safe descent on Vancouver Island mountain

Three skiers were rescued from 5040 Peak on March 8, 2023 after becoming stranded during their descent.

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) were tasked by RCMP around 4 p.m. to help rescue the skiers, who had activated an SOS signal after becoming stuck.

“With increasing exhaustion from attempts to find a safer route, approaching darkness and poor weather, a decision was made to activate emergency services,” an AVRS spokesperson said. The SOS call was routed through the International Emergency Response Coordinator Centre.

Volunteers with AVRS were deployed via helicopter and ground, and an initial response team was able to land near the skiers just as darkness and heavy snow began to fall. Once a medical member of AVRS determined the skiers were uninjured they were escorted along safe passage to another team with a utility terrain vehicle, who then returned the subjects to the vehicle.

“The subjects made the right decision to call for help while there was enough daylight and a clear weather window for a faster response via helicopter,” the spokesperson said.

“Remember, there is never a charge for search and rescue services in B.C. Call early if you think you might need help.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleySearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. families to see last topped up benefit payment before permanent increase in July
Next story
Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces for protests

Just Posted

From left are Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Kimberly Rutherford, Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO Joel McKay, North Island MLA Michele Babchuk and Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare announcing the new $75 million fund to expand cell service on B.C. highways. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces funding for highway cell coverage

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Gun-pointing incident leads to charges; seizure of firearms, stolen property

Campbell River friendship quilters guilt hit the sidewalks on Saturday for international quilt day. Photo courtesy Barb Round/Friendship quilters guild
Friendship Quilters Guild walks the streets for International Quilt Day

Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook
Search and Rescue assists in rescuing skier in Mount Kitchener area, near Sayward