(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

Healthcare and Medicine

Previous story
B.C. school renamed from racist figure in reconciliation ceremony
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

Angus Allchin takes on a Kerry Park Islanders player in a face-off during Friday’s game. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Islanders, Kraken no match for Storm over the weekend

Olivia (left) and Lori Zacharias release some sea stars into the harbour. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Discovery Passage Aquarium ends season with annual Release Day Party

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied
Seven-month-old puppy needs your help after suffering broken jaw in dog attack

Beth (front) and Ada Vanderveen get some stickers from Warren Wilson at the Homalco Station at Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week draws crowd despite rain