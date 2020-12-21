BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)

Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Adverse weather and high winds continue to force BC Ferries to cancel sailings on major routes connecting Vancouver Island with the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries has cancelled the 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Swartz Bay in Greater Victoria for Tsawwassen in the Lower Mainland. Also cancelled are the 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Greater Victoria.

Also cancelled are multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point near Nanaimo. Sailings scheduled to leave Tsawwassen for Duke Point at 3:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. are cancelled, as sailings leaving Duke Point scheduled for 5:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc across Greater Victoria

Adverse weather is also impacting the route between Depature Bay near Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay in the Lower Mainland with BC Ferries having cancelled the 8:05 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay and the 10:10 p.m. departing Departure Bay.

Monday’s snowstorm with its strong winds also impacted sailings on smaller routes.

BC Ferries apologized in a message posted on its website, adding that does not take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, “as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

BC Ferries promised that service would resume on impacted routes as soon as safely possible.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors
Next story
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

Just Posted

Four long guns seized by police on Dec. 12, 2020. RCMP photo
Gun and drug offences keep Campbell River RCMP busy in December

December was a month for firearms and drug offences, the Campbell River… Continue reading

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo
Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

From left are volunteers Steve Lackey, Monica Strebel, Walt Bukauskas, Cory Bukauskas and Kyle Bukauskas as they fill up one of many cars for the Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell Riverites come out to give back for the holidays

Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive and Rotary March for Children held on same day

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region for Dec. 19. (Black Press file)
Wind warning issued for north Vancouver Island, with 90 km/hr winds

Winds to ease to 40-60 km/hr in late afternoon, says Environment Canada

An angler makes himself comfortable while fishing at the junction of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
2020 was a good year if you were a Chinook Salmon

Quinsam Hatchery reports highest Chinook return in 30 years

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Capt. Michael Tellier accepting a donation in 2017. (Black Press Media file)
South Island air cadet instructor suspended after child pornography charge

Leadership confident no ‘former or current cadets are implicated’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo’s Joseph Robichaud won $75,000 playing BC/49 this fall. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wins $75,000 for the holidays playing the lotto

Joseph Robichaud matched five out of six numbers in a BC/49 draw

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

Tuan Bui and Kairry Nguyen, parents of Leila Bui, speak outside the courtroom after the woman who hit their daughter in a Saanich crosswalk in 2017 was sentenced to two years in prison. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Distracted driver who hit girl in crosswalk will spend Christmas behind bars

Woman who left Saanich’s Leila Bui with catastrophic brain injuries sentenced to two years in prison

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Most Read