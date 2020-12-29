Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains responds to a reporter’s question on the government’s decisions regarding domestic production of a COVID-19 vaccine, after the announcement of the 50 – 30 Challenge in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains responds to a reporter’s question on the government’s decisions regarding domestic production of a COVID-19 vaccine, after the announcement of the 50 – 30 Challenge in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Addressing mental-health issues linked to pandemic looming issue in 2021, Bains says

Pandemic has taken a toll on many

Canada’s industry minister says the country faces mounting mental health concerns that the government will have to address in 2021.

Navdeep Bains says he has heard more stories about the mental health of workers and entrepreneurs alongside needs for financial help to individuals and businesses.

He says it is particularly the case in his Toronto-area riding that is home to Pearson International Airport, where local hotels and restaurants are also suffering from a drop in travel.

Bains tells The Canadian Press that he has seen the issue in his own home.

A father of two, Bains says the toll the pandemic has taken its toll on his school-aged daughters from not being able to engage with friends and family.

Research by Statistics Canada through the pandemic has noted a decline in self-perceived mental health.

READ MORE: Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek
Next story
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Directional arrows on the floors of retailers are only one of the many COVID changes that workers in retail see people dismissing all the time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COPING WITH COVID: Retail and grocery workers are ‘frontline,’ too

SPECIAL REPORT: A look back on the impact of COVID-19 on the frontlines in Campbell River

From left: Colleen Evans, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, Amanda Raleigh, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, and Mandy Barnes from Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society. Photo by Wild Shay Photography
Two Campbell River groups receive donations from 100 Women Who Care

This year brought many changes for our local nonprofits from the way… Continue reading

The City of Campbell River has produced a new video of people touting the benefits of the fitness classes offered at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, entitled Be Fit For Life. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
COPING WITH COVID: City employees adapt on the fly to COVID-19

SPECIAL REPORT: City services interact with the community on a personal level

Firefighters Shawn Hall, Patrick Schiefele, Scott Kratzmann and Andy Michaluk take a socially-distanced break at the Campbell River fire hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
COPING WITH COVID: Staffing issues, long hours and limited mental health supports put strain on emergency workers

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 3: Firefighters and paramedics finding novel ways to deal with COVID-19 stress

A possible COVID-19 expsoure has been reported on a Pacific Coastal Airlines flight to Campbell River on Dec. 22. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
CDC warning of COVID-19 exposure on a Dec. 22 flight to Campbell River

Travellers on a Pacific Coastal flight to Campbell River may have been… Continue reading

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a blaze on Grieve Road in North Cowichan on Christmas Day. The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that someone died in the fire. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

BC Coroners Service is investigating death in early-morning blaze

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Vancouver Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Most Read