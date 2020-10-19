Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)

The man charged with the murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang has pleaded not guilty and the case will go to trial.

Steven Michael Bacon had a court appearance in Nanaimo courthouse via video link from Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

The case bas been adjourned to Dec. 1 to fix a date for a trial.

Chang, a 16-year-old from Nanaimo, went missing in March 2017 and her body was found that May. Bacon was named a person of interest in the case in August 2019.

