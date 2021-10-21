Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)

Accused killer of Vancouver Island mom to be tried by jury next summer

Anthony Dheensaw charged in 2020 Langford shooting death of Angela Dalman

A man accused of fatally shooting a Langford mother in March 2020 is set to stand before a jury next summer.

Anthony Singh Dheensaw was charged with the second-degree murder of Angela Dalman and attempted murder following a shooting in Langford. The 40-year-old mother was found by West Shore RCMP members at a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue around 9:30 p.m. March 6, 2020, after she had been shot. She later succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP at the time said neither Dheensaw nor Dalman were occupants of the home, but that there had been a gathering at the residence that night where a “disturbance” occurred, followed by the shooting.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in July 2022 and Dheensaw’s trial will begin soon after.

