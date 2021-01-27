Accused drug dealer arrested in Nanaimo carrying $20K, fentanyl, crack and meth

Terrance Virus, 39, being held in custody, scheduled to appear in court Feb. 1

Cash and drugs allegedly found in a suspect’s possession following an arrest earlier this month in downtown Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are praising an officer’s “exemplary” work in arresting an alleged drug dealer who was carrying fentanyl, meth, crack and $20,000 in cash.

The incident happened Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. outside Port Place shopping centre, noted Nanaimo RCMP in a press release. An officer was patrolling in the area and spotted a suspect, Terrance Virus, known to be wanted on two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Without delay, the officer got out of his vehicle and promptly arrested Virus on the outstanding warrants,” the release noted.

RCMP allege that a search of the suspect’s backpack, satchel and clothing uncovered almost $21,000 cash, 259 grams of fentanyl, 13.5 grams of crack cocaine and 5.9 grams of methamphetamine. They also found digital scales, “hundreds” of baggies and a knife.

“This is just another fine example of the exemplary work our front line officers do every day, keeping illegal drugs off our streets and holding drug traffickers accountable,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Virus, 39, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He remains in custody and his next appearance in Nanaimo provincial court is scheduled for Feb. 1.

RCMP