Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Hope is happily loping along on her road to recovery after suffering horrific abuse, discovered in May 2019.

“The change in the year that we’ve had Hope is phenomenal,” said Neil Roberts, director of WAVES (West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty) hospital.

“She can be off-leash with other dogs and is much improved around people. We’re still working on some on-leash issues, but the overall improvement has been dramatic.”

RELATED: Probation, animal ownership ban issued in Hope the dog cruelty case

Hope, a German shepherd, has displayed an incredible memory for keeping track of people who carry treats for her as well, said Roberts, who adopted Hope after she recovered.

“I’ve had the easy part. The attention, care and treatment Hope received from the doctors and staff at WAVES was truly above and beyond.”

Hope was initially rescued by a volunteer search party in a remote part of Penelakut Island near Chemainus. She was suffering from a deep, severe neck wound, extreme muscle atrophy, emaciation and dehydration after she had been tied to a tree with wire and plastic and abandoned.

Kevin Timothy pleaded guilty in June to animal cruelty. He received 18 months probation and was banned from being around animals without adult supervision. Timothy had originally faced a maximum penalty of $75,000 and up to two years in jail.

“I sure hope it’s a lifetime ban,” Roberts said. “What he did to Hope was an abomination, completely uncalled for and unnecessary.”

RELATED: German shepherd found suffering in Chemainus woods finds fur-ever home in Langford

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud
Next story
Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

Just Posted

North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

And the hospital staff is encouraging the community to come ‘nibble’ on the produce

Police seeing treatment of U.S. licence plate holders that borders on criminal harassment

Campbell River RCMP channel Dr. Bonnie Henry when dealing with American plates – Be calm, be kind

Vancouver Island community organizes luncheon for seniors to beat COVID-19 blues

Sayward Community Recreation Association and Mowi teamed up to deliver lunch boxes to senior citizens in Sayward

RCMP officers often the frontline of overdose prevention

Overdose prevention is primarily the responsibility of Island Health Authority but your… Continue reading

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Island bottle depot holds drive to help former worker

Dennis Renaud was diagnosed with cancer only months after retiring

Most Read