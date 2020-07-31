Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Hope is happily loping along on her road to recovery after suffering horrific abuse, discovered in May 2019.

“The change in the year that we’ve had Hope is phenomenal,” said Neil Roberts, director of WAVES (West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty) hospital.

“She can be off-leash with other dogs and is much improved around people. We’re still working on some on-leash issues, but the overall improvement has been dramatic.”

Hope, a German shepherd, has displayed an incredible memory for keeping track of people who carry treats for her as well, said Roberts, who adopted Hope after she recovered.

“I’ve had the easy part. The attention, care and treatment Hope received from the doctors and staff at WAVES was truly above and beyond.”

Hope was initially rescued by a volunteer search party in a remote part of Penelakut Island near Chemainus. She was suffering from a deep, severe neck wound, extreme muscle atrophy, emaciation and dehydration after she had been tied to a tree with wire and plastic and abandoned.

Kevin Timothy pleaded guilty in June to animal cruelty. He received 18 months probation and was banned from being around animals without adult supervision. Timothy had originally faced a maximum penalty of $75,000 and up to two years in jail.

“I sure hope it’s a lifetime ban,” Roberts said. “What he did to Hope was an abomination, completely uncalled for and unnecessary.”

