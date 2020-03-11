A note about the Campbell River Storm/Parskville Generals playoff series

By way of explanation regarding the Storm playoff preview story in today’s print edition, that story was put together and sent to press before the postponement was announced but it came out on the street after the changes were reported on our website.
Such is the nature of the print medium that there is a lag between writing and the printing and distribution process. It’s always a juggling process trying to accommodate that.
But as always, we thank our readers for their ongoing support and understanding. We’ll always try to be clear about when things could change in the time between writing and when we hit the streets. And, of course, keep an eye on www.campbellrivermirror.com for the latest.
~ Alistair Taylor, Editor.
