UPDATE: 90-year-old missing man has been located

William Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord when he went missing and was last seen in Campbell River. Photo submittedWilliam Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord when he went missing and was last seen in Campbell River. Photo submitted
The Comox Valley RCMP is currently searching for William Roberts, 90, who is missing from Courtenay. Photo submittedThe Comox Valley RCMP is currently searching for William Roberts, 90, who is missing from Courtenay. Photo submitted

UPDATE FROM RCMP 1:20 p.m. Jan. 27:

The missing elderly man has been located in Port McNeil and is receiving medical attention.

Thank you to the media and the public for your assistance.

****

Comox Valley RCMP is asking for help to locate 90-year-old Courtenay man William Roberts.

Roberts was reported missing on Wednesday evening after leaving his residence in the city. He suffers from short-term memory loss and requires urgent daily medication.

Roberts was last seen wearing a black waist-length puffer jacket, a grey and white v-neck sweater with a white collared golf shirt underneath, black curling pants and black shoes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and 160 lbs.

Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord with B.C. licence plate 737 PJT. He was seen in Campbell River at approximately 9 p.m. and might have gotten lost trying to find his way back home.

If you see William Roberts or his vehicle, please call 911 or the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenay

Previous story
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify 4 found dead near U.S. border
Next story
Conservation group Wildsight looks for solutions to save Radium bighorn sheep

Just Posted

Drinking water. (sonsart/Shutterstock)
Improvements to system best way to reduce area D water rates — Director

Travis Dezall, owner of Reel Life Charters in Sooke, shows off a pair of recent catches. Dezall said it is not surprising Vancouver Island was recently named a top fishing destination by fishingbooker.com. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Dezall)
Vancouver Island named to top fishing destinations list

William Roberts was driving his silver 2015 Honda Accord when he went missing and was last seen in Campbell River. Photo submitted
UPDATE: 90-year-old missing man has been located

The SRD’s wood stove exchange program is back for 2022. File photo
Wood Stove exchange program back for SRD residents