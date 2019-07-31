89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

  • Jul. 31, 2019 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to locate witnesses and surveillance footage of an assault that occurred early Wednesday morning, July 31.

The 89-year-old victim told police that he was inside his vehicle parked on the 400-block of 5th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. when he was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked him for a cigarette.

The victim told the man that he did not have any cigarettes before the man assaulted him with what appeared to be a machete.

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack. He suffered multiple wounds to his facial area and was taken to hospital.

The suspect has been described as being young, possibly in his 20s with a dark complexion, wearing something on his head. The suspect was riding a bicycle.

“At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence but we are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or for anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage during the early morning hours downtown.”

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit are gathering evidence in the area and will continue with the investigation.

If you have any information, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2019-11772. Additionally, you can send video footage directly to the Comox Valley RCMP at comoxvalleyrcmp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and an investigator will follow up.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.

Previous story
UPDATED: Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions
Next story
Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

Just Posted

UPDATE: ‘Predatory’ grizzly euthanized after Quadra Island man survives attack

Man who used knife to fend off grizzly attack identified as Colin Dowler

Campbell River paddlers journey to Washington State for inter-tribal gathering

We Wai Kai Elder says paddle from Nanaimo to Lummi Nation was a healing journey

Accident slows morning traffic in Campbell River

Collision occurred at intersection of Jubilee Parkway and Inland Island Highway

Cloudy skies and a chance of showers in Campbell River today

Temperatures expected to reach 22 C with a humidex of 25

Proposed location for regional compost facility in Campbell River sees opposition

‘Maybe they could put it where they don’t have to tear down a whole forest to build it?’

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

Most Read