The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, according to the BC SPCA. Photo BC SPCA.

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

After nearly 100 animals were seized from a farm near Princeton earlier this month, the BC SPCA is confirming several of the puppies have died.

Most of the 43 puppies seized by cruelty investigations officers were suffering from parvo, a highly contagious virus that causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness.

Six of the puppies died as a result of parvo while the others are receiving emergency treatment at veterinarian hospitals in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.

Meanwhile, several of the animals that have stabilized are back in BC SPCA shelters or foster care.

At the time of the seizure on Sept. 22, the BC SPCA removed 97 animals: 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats.

The dogs, puppies and cats are currently being cared for at the BC SPCA’s facilities in Kelowna and Penticton, with some transfers pending to the Lower Mainland. The horses are being cared for at a facility in Armstrong.

Following the seizure two of the horses had to be euthanized due to poor health and the others are being treated for various issues.

The owner of the animals is known to the BC SPCA.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA said the case is still very much active and the non-profit is working to gather all of the medical and physical evidence possible.

“We are not yet in a position to provide the file to Crown for their decision on charges. It is our intent to provide a robust investigative package to Crown with recommendations for charges, but ultimately, it will be up to them on how to proceed,” she said in an email to Black Press Media.

At the time of the seizure it was reported the RCMP and BC SPCA were met with resistance from the property owner.

Detachment commander Rob Hughes said “they had a search warrant” and allegedly “they were being obstructed in the lawful execution of their duty.”

READ MORE: BC BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’
Next story
Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Just Posted

Campbell River’s September Mountie of the Month is a very good boy

PDS Gator named Mountie of the Month for Sept. 2020

Photographer Eiko Jones delivered the 11th Annual Haig Brown lecture at Tidemark Theatre

Jones also screened his newly completed movie Heartbeat of the River at the event

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

Float-plane crash near Oyster River leaves pilot injured

The plane crashed shortly after take-off from a private property and had no other passengers on board

Quadra Golf weathers global pandemic with ‘different’ season

General manager and head pro says, despite challenges, the non-profit has done okay this year

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Most Read