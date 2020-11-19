A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

There have been 538 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., as well as a further death.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a plethora of new measures to combat the rising number of new infections – the most notable being a health order for mandatory mask wearing for those in public indoor spaces and restrictions on social gatherings outside of immediate households.

ALSO READ: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C

Broken down by region, the new cases include: 178 in Vancouver Coastal, 309 in Fraser Health, 12 in Vancouver Island, 28 in Interior Health and 11 in Northern Health.

During a news conference, Henry said that there are 6,929 active confirmed cases across B.C. Of those, 217 are in hospital, 59 of whom are in critical care.

The new measures come as B.C. is on track to seeing 1,000 new cases each day, according to lates epidimiological data.

“Right now, I have concerns that we have transmission happening even if it is supposedly with the appropriate measures in place,” Henry told reporters.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re all a little tired of this and people perhaps got a little complacent in some areas. Now we’re seeing that we need to pay attention in aspects of the business.”

Henry and Dix issued pleas to British Columbians, calling on them to avoid non-essential travel.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital
Next story
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Just Posted

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

A volunteer assists with Greenways Land Trust’s fruit tree project 2020 in August in Campbell River. As part of Strathcona Good Food Box program, Greenways Land Trust will also look at incorporating produce from their fruit tree project in the boxes. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Conservation organization launches ‘food boxes’ for northern Vancouver Island communities

With Strathcona Good Food Box program, Greenways Land Trust aims to increase accessibility to fresh produce in remote communities

A bylaw amendment allowing directors to claim double compensation for public hearings passed. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD Electoral Area directors approve double pay bylaw amendment

‘Double dipping’ bylaw allows directors to claim payment twice for single meeting

Great blue heron nesting areas are one step closer to being protected in Campbell River, as council gives first and second reading to a bylaw amendment that would see them added to the current eagle nest tree bylaw. Photo by Carla Hunt Photography
Campbell River’s great blue heron habitat protection process moves forward

Heron nesting zones could be mapped and added to eagle nesting tree protection bylaw

MARS founder Maj Birch. Black Press file photo
Impact of MARS founder recalled on fifth anniversary of her passing

“She embedded a vision within us, but not only a vision, but an inspiration.”

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Reports of multiple alleged sexual assaults on the grounds at Cowichan District Hospital are under investigation. (File photo)
Alleged sexual assaults reported on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital

Security beefed up on hospital property

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Cowichan Tribes speaks out against freighter anchorages along the local coastline. (File photo)
Cowichan Tribes against anchorage of freighters in local waters

MP Alistair MacGregor introduced bill on issue last month

Most Read