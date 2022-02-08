5 new COVID outbreaks declared with 35 resident cases at Vancouver Island long-term care homes

Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay has eight resident cases connected to a COVID-19 outbreak. (Black Press Media file photo)

There are 35 resident cases of COVID in new outbreaks at long-term care homes across Vancouver Island.

Island Health issued an advisory Monday afternoon, declaring five new COVID outbreaks while also declaring five outbreaks over.

Nanaimo Seniors Village long-term care home was identified with six resident cases and one staff case relating to the outbreak.

Sluggett House long-term care home in Brentwood Bay has four resident cases and one staff case connected to the outbreak while Island View Place Care long-term care home in Saanichton (second floor) has two resident cases.

Glacier View Lodge long-term care home in Courtenay (Rose unit, wings three and four) has eight resident cases and Sunridge Place long-term care home in Duncan (second floor) has 15 resident cases identified in connection to that outbreak.

The case numbers reported in this Island Health bulletin are cases confirmed via PCR testing or follow-up from Island Health’s case and contact management team.

During this time, Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, patients and family members, it said in the statement.

Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and licensed care facilities.

Five outbreaks were also declared over in long-term care homes and units, including the Summit in Victoria that saw 11 resident cases connected to that outbreak. Eagle Ridge Manor in Port Hardy also saw 11 cases, Fir Park Village in Port Alberni saw 13 resident cases and five staff cases, Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s long-term care units saw 40 resident cases, and Glenwarren Lodge in Victoria saw a total of 26 resident cases with 21 staff cases.

