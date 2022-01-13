40th Annual Members’ Show opens at Campbell River Art Gallery

Some of the artworks to see at the 40th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo courtesy CRAG. Some of the artworks to see at the 40th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo courtesy CRAG. Some of the artworks to see at the 40th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo courtesy CRAG.

Local artists are once again showing their creative works at the Annual Members’ Show, a special exhibition at the Campbell River Art Gallery.

The Campbell River Arts Council and the Campbell River Art Gallery are holding the 40th Annual Members’ Show, from Jan. 13 to Feb. 26. This yearly tradition dates back to even before the CRAG became the city’s public art gallery.

The artworks on display were created by artists from the North Island and Campbell River areas in the last three years that have never before been shown. This year’s event is particularly special, with entries from both well-known artists in the community and newcomers, per a news release announcing the event.

“The Members’ Show is one of the highlights of our cultural year in Campbell River,” said Ken Blackburn, executive director of the Campbell River Arts Council, in the news release. “The opportunity to witness the vast creativity and innovative spirit of our community is on full display in the Members’ Show. It proves that we have a rich and strong cultural sector. Our artists are amazing.”

Alongside the show, the gallery and council are launching a Professional Development for Artists series facilitated by Dazed and Confucius. The first seminar begins on Feb. 12, 2022.

“Part of the Gallery’s mandate is to provide educational opportunities for our community,” said Sara Lopez Assu, executive director for the Campbell River Art Gallery, in the release. “Launching this new Professional Development series at the same time as the 40th anniversary of our Members’ Show made so much sense – we want to not only celebrate and exhibit our artists, but we also want to provide them with tools and resources to expand their practice into the professional art world.”

Sound, silence and space



