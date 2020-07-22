A 32-year-old woman has drowned at Matheson Lake in Metchosin. (Google Maps)

32-year-old woman drowns at Greater Victoria lake

Off-duty police officer, firefighter provided CPR on scene

A 32-year-old woman has died after drowning at Matheson Lake in Metchosin.

Emergency crews were called to the Greater Victoria lake at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses were able to pull the woman out of the water before emergency crews arrived. Friends and bystanders, including an off-duty Oak Bay police officer and off-duty Saanich firefighter, started CPR, according to a release from the West Shore RCMP.

Metchosin Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance provided advanced life support and transported the woman to hospital in critical condition.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the woman has died and it is in the early stages of an investigation but would not comment further.

The woman’s name has not been publicly released at this time.

READ MORE: Brave 6-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of MetchosinWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NIC researching benefits of seaweed in cattle diet
Next story
Road Closures on Thursday for paving in Willow Point area

Just Posted

Road Closures on Thursday for paving in Willow Point area

Drivers should expect delays in the Willow Point area tomorrow (July 23)… Continue reading

NIC researching benefits of seaweed in cattle diet

Project taking place at Beaver Meadows Farm in Comox

Campbell River Search and Rescue have busy weekend

Crews respond to four calls in four days

Vancouver Island MPs call on feds to invest in affordable child care

NDP MPs Blaney, Gord and MacGregor have called for affordable universal child care as economy reopens

Willis Road yard waste centre to close at the end of July

City says they’re working with Emterra to find another location

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

32-year-old woman drowns at Greater Victoria lake

Off-duty police officer, firefighter provided CPR on scene

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Vancouver Island marmot population gets boost with help from Calgary Zoo

Seventeen pups to spend winter at Mount Washington recovery centre before being released next spring

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Most Read