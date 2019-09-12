Nootka Sound RCMP and DFO Conservation and Protection Officers seized a 30 foot vessel, fishing gear and equipment as well as Chinook salmon, salmon roe, rock fish and ling cod after an investigation on Sept. 11. RCMP photo

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

A 30 foot boat, fishing gear and a “significant” amount of fish were seized in Gold River by fisheries officers and the Nootka Sound RCMP.

Nootka Sound RCMP received a report of significant overfishing along with other possible Fisheries Act violations on Sept. 11, RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a press release.

“Nootka Sound RCMP frontline members quickly located the suspect vehicle and started a Fisheries Act inspection,” Cpl Manseau says. “It was immediately evident that evidence of multiple violations of the Fisheries Act had been committed. A vessel associated to the violations was also stopped for inspection.”

Due to the violations noted, the Nootka RCMP partnered with Conservation and Protection Officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to assist in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, DFO officers found evidence of illegal possession of fish contrary to the Fisheries Act and seized the following;

  • 30 ft. vessel, fishing gear and equipment
  • 26 Chinook Salmon
  • 10 bags of Salmon roe totaling approx. 24 kg.
  • 18 rock fish fillets
  • 8 ling cod fillets

Officers from the West Coast Vancouver Island DFO detachment and the North Vancouver Island DFO detachment are still continuing the investigation. The Nootka Sound RCMP continues to assist both DFO detachments with the investigation.

“These types of blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts affect all persons around Nootka Sound and Vancouver Island,” says Nootka Sound RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Josh Wiese. “We want to send a strong message that these behaviors get recognized and actions have consequences.”

Three non-BC residents were issued appearances for court in Gold River in November 2019 in relation to Fisheries Act offences.

Anyone with information on this or any other illegal fishing activity can contact the DFO Observe Record Report line at 1-800-465-4336 or the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227.

RELATED: Campbell River-area residents on the hook following fisheries violations

RELATED: Judge orders fine for Fisheries Act violations, bulk of it will go towards conservation, education

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

As a result of an investigation on Sept. 11, RCMP and DFO Officers seized a 30 ft. vessel, fishing gear and equipment; 26 Chinook Salmon; 10 bags of Salmon roe totaling approx. 24 kg.; 18 rock fish fillets; and eight ling cod fillets. RCMP photo

Previous story
Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

Just Posted

Campbell River Hospital Foundation golf tournament another great success

Annual golf tournament enables purchase of portable ultrasound for Wellness Centre

Campbell River to host first North Island Craft Beer Festival in November

Organizers hope to eventually turn the four-hour event into an annual weekend-long extravaganza

PHOTOS: Riders embrace the dirt at weekend race

Campbell River hosted Round 7 of the Island Championship Series

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

Campbell River’s first Art and Earth Festival preparations well under way

Three-day event culminates in annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on World Rivers Day on Sept. 22

VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 2

Campbell River to host two more home games this weekend

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Police on lookout for Gold River Deli break-in suspects

Images of one of the suspects was obtained from the in-store video

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Most Read