Victoria police arrested three men after pedestrians were bear sprayed from a Mercedes vehicle at 3 a.m. Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 arrested after Victoria pedestrians randomly bear-sprayed from a black Mercedes

Multiple people affected by spray from moving vehicle in 3 a.m. downtown incident

Victoria police are looking for additional information following the arrest of three suspects in a random bear spray assault that affected several downtown pedestrians early Monday morning.

Patrol officers responded to reports that passengers of a black Mercedes car bear-sprayed several pedestrians while driving in the area of Douglas and Yates streets shortly before 3 a.m. May 23. At the scene, officers identified four separate victims of the random attack, two of whom required treatment from paramedics.

The suspects were located shortly after the incident near the intersection of Government and Fisgard streets. The vehicle’s three male occupants were arrested on suspicion of assault with the bear spray, which was seized. They were brought to VicPD cells and were later released with a court date and conditions.

Officers believe there may be additional victims of this incident or witnesses who have yet to speak with police. Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam footage, is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

