BEtween July 1-4, 2021, the regions with the most violation tickets written for campfires were the South Coast and the Kootenays. (Pixabay.com)

BEtween July 1-4, 2021, the regions with the most violation tickets written for campfires were the South Coast and the Kootenays. (Pixabay.com)

22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

The regions with the most violation tickets written were the South Coast and the Kootenays

As the province remains tinder dry and BC Wildfire Service battles hundreds of wildfires, it appears not all British Columbians are getting the message about fire risks.

A campfire ban was put into effect in late June as the wildfire season came into full force.

According to an environment ministry spokesperson, 22 violation tickets were written province-wide for campfire ban violations between July 1 to 4. That is $25,300 in fines issued over this time period.

The regions with the most violation tickets written were the South Coast and the Kootenays, according to the spokesperson. No specific breakdown has been released.

ALSO READ: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement on June 28.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

There have been just shy of 700 wildfires sparked since April 1, 198 currently burning. The deadly blaze that destroyed most of Lytton remains under investigation.

B.C.’s fire danger rating remains high to extreme in most regions.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Reopening anxiety: Experts say shaking lockdown habits will be hard for some
Next story
B.C. man sues Vancouver Catholicarchbishop for alleged sexual abuse in 1970s

Just Posted

A cyclist travels on the updated waterfront trail in Campbell River that will be paved once concrete finishing is complete. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Waterfront Project progressing towards completion

The SRD has received funding for their FireSmart program. Earlier this year, a fire was burning out of control near Gold River Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Strathcona Regional District receives FireSmart funding

Kids and their parents worked on a special kids garden in 2016 at the Compost Education Centre. File photo
Garden Education Centre in Campbell River open for the season

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering