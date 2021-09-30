195 affected by power outage on Quadra Island

BC Hydro is reporting power outages on Quadra and Cortes Islands, as well as Campbell River. BC Hydro outages map

195 BC Hydro customers on Quadra Island are without power on Thursday (Sept. 30) morning due to a downed wire.

Electricity has been off for a large portion of the island north of Hope Spring Road since 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The outage is far from the only one in the region. Cortes Island has around 70 people without power, and there are also two small outages in Campbell River.

A tree down across wires has shut down power west of Shayna Road, and south of Huck Road for 38 Cortes Island customers as of 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The second largest outage is still under investigation, but has been affecting 30 customers west of Whaletown Road since 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

There are also two small outages affecting less than five customers each. One at the corner of Whaletown Road and Bodington Road, and another at the 900 block of Whaletown Road.

In Campbell River, a small area at the 500 block of Trask Road has been without power since 10:30 p.m Wednesday night. North west of the city in the 7000 block of Brewster Lake Road, another small area has been without power since 11 p.m. Wednesday evening too.

Both Campbell River outages affect less than five customers.



