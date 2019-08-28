16-year-old Swedish activist sails across Atlantic to attend climate meeting

Greta Thunberg arrives in New York City after refusing to fly because of the carbon cost

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City to chants and cheers Wednesday following a trans-Atlantic trip on a sailboat to attend a global warming conference.

Thunberg, 16, and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4 p.m., concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth, England.

As the boat docked, hundreds of activists welcomed her from a Hudson River promenade. Thunberg waved then was lifted onto a dock.

“All of this is very overwhelming,” she said of the reception, looking slightly embarrassed.

The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel. A 2018 study said that because of cloud and ozone formation, air travel may trap two to four times more heat than that caused by just emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

Speaking to reporters after she landed, Thunberg said the trip wasn’t as uncomfortable as she expected.

“I didn’t get seasick once,” but she stressed that “this is not something I want everyone to do.”

READ MORE: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Thunberg has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists, leading weekly protests in Sweden that focused on the issue and that inspired similar strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She’s in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month. There, she’ll join world leaders who will present plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Previous story
‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.
Next story
Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

NIC’s future in Campbell River hopefully to include student housing

School currently working on next iteration of its strategic plan, council told

Young Storm team sets high expectations

Staff aim to promote players to higher leagues while winning games in Junior B

New look to North Island College’s Campbell River campus

New and returning North Island College students are invited to kick off… Continue reading

BC Hydro to conduct final test of Campbell River warning siren

BC Hydro will be doing a final test of the new sirens… Continue reading

BC Hydro doing remedial work on site of former Campbell River district office

BC Hydro is cleaning up its old Evergreen Road property. The Evergreen… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Woman, 78, injured in brazen attack by suspect throwing ‘haymaker’ punches in Courtenay

Second attack on a senior within Courtenay in less than one month

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

UPDATE: Highway lanes closed after semi truck goes off the road near Nanaimo

Accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and the Island Highway

Police should ensure officers have taken mandatory incident de-escalation training, inquest jury says

Coroner’s Inquest into 2015 fatal police shooting in Port Hardy concludes

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Most Read