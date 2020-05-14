A woman walks by a mural depicting quotes from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam as well as others created by artist Ian Morris seen along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Fifteen more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed active cases to 372, health officials announced Thursday (May 14).

Three more people have also died due to the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine.

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care. More than 1,885 people have recovered.

The new cases come as Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, continued to encourage people to be considerate in their plans during the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend

