1 year since a B.C. teen died in a skate park, his family still waiting for charges

Carson Crimeni died of an apparent drug overdose in a Langley park on August 7, 2019 (file)

It’s been one year since 14-year-old Carson Crimeni died after he was discovered in severe medical distress from a suspected overdose in a Langley park, and there is still no definite word when charges might be laid.

On Friday, Aug. 7, family and friends marked the anniversary by lighting candles at the Walnut Grove skate park where Carson used to hang out.

His father, Aron Crimeni, said police are releasing few details of their investigation, and while he understands why, it is still frustrating.

“The police say it’s in motion, but they’re not giving any information at all,” Aron related.

“We’re still hopeful.”

WATCH: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

In response to a Black Press Media query, Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said charges could be laid in September.

Police earlier informed the family that their report on the investigation into Carson’s death was filed at the end of December 2019 with Crown counsel.

At least 30 people were believed present in the park the night Carson died.

RCMP said they have interviewed more than 140 people in connection with his death.

For the grieving father, who has been unable to work since Carson died, “it’s not been a great year at all.”

Aron has kept the text messages that his son sent him, and he re-reads them often, and also has videos of Carson taken with his cell phone.

“Sometimes they’re pretty hard to watch,” he confided.

Aron was pleased that some people had left flowers at the park before the family arrived.

“It was nice to see,” Aron remarked.

“We don’t want him forgotten.”

On Aug. 7, 2019, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park while people could be heard laughing.

READ MORE: Family and friends mark birthday of teen who died after being discovered in Langley park

On Thursday, July 2, Carson Crimeni would have turned 15.

About 20 family and friends, including his dad, Aron Crimeni, and grandfather, Darrel Crimeni, marked the date at the Walnut Grove skate park where Carson used to hang out by setting up a decorated birthday box and balloons that read “happy birthday Carson Crimeni.”



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyLangley RCMP