The Capilano River. (Wikimedia Commons)

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

One person has died and four others were rescued after being swept away when water suddenly gushed from a dam at the Capilano River in North Vancouver.

Jerry Dobrovolny, the commissioner of Metro Vancouver, says maintenance work was being done on the Cleveland Dam when a large volume of water poured into an area that controls its flow.

The spot is near a popular fishing location where several people were fishing when a torrent of water came at them on Thursday afternoon.

Four of them were rescued, and the BC Coroners Service says it is investigating the death of one person.

Dobrovolny says Metro Vancouver will be conducting an investigation.

North Vancouver RCMP spokesman Sgt. Peter DeVries says police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alexandra Morton running as Green Party candidate for North Island
Next story
BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Just Posted

Alexandra Morton running as Green Party candidate for North Island

‘I can see people want a change and I’m up for that.’ — Morton

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

Independent Investigations Office concludes injuries Campbell River man suffered during arrest were not serious

Man became aggressive and was arrested following an interaction with police in July

City of Campbell River cancels annual Halloween fireworks display

Popular event would gather too many people in one place, city says

Virtual Golf Tournament to help Firefighters’ Burn Fund

Book a bay at Velocity in October to help raise money for charity

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Most Read