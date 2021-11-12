Lidak Reviews – Is the Therapy Massage Gun Legit or Scam?

Lidak massage gun works as a physical therapy gun, which transmits pressure pulses deep into your muscle tissues, allowing you to relieve soreness and muscle stiffness. The pressure pulses can improve your general well-being, boost lymph and blood circulation, and enhance muscle recovery.

Why Invest in the Lidak Massage Gun?

Multifunctional

Lidak Massage Gun is a multifunctional massage gun capable of producing up to 3300 percussions in a single minute. However, the gun can’t surpass 50db.

When used as recommended by the manufacturer, the Lidak massage gun can assist you to:

Relieve muscle soreness and stiffness

Improve your general well-being

Boost blood circulation

Enhance your blood pressure levels

Apart from these benefits, the manufacturer states that it can also prevent the formation of fasciitis. It’s a condition characterized by inflammation and pain in your soft muscle tissues.

Regular use can help you get rid of the inflammation brought about by swelling between your muscles and the fascia.

6 Massage Heads and 30 Speed Settings

The brains behind this massage gun have upgraded it to include thirty different speed levels, which is a first for any massage gun.

Users can, therefore, adjust the speed to match their preferences, allowing them to receive a comfortable and more appropriate massage for the condition they are experiencing.

Each Lidak unit comes with six comfortable massage heads. Every head has been designed for use in relaxing different parts of the body.

They can provide targeted treatment for all the muscle groups in your body, ensuring all your massage needs are properly met.

Upgraded 2020 Version

The new Lidak version has adopted a strong heat dissipation function and a superior motor. Newer versions can easily run for hours on end without crashing.

Its superior motor functions mean you get to enjoy better movement before your unit crashes or begins to overheat.

Compared to other models, Lidak is much quieter and offers a better precision mould allowing the body and the head to connect tightly.

If the noise being produced by the gun becomes too much, you can reduce it by sliding the massage gun over the targeted muscles.

Portable, Rechargeable, Better Working Time

A typical Lidak cordless massager comes with a 2600mAh rechargeable lithium battery. The high-quality battery can run for eight hours without exhausting the available power.

An LED indicator has been included in the Lidak massage gun to allow you to keep track of the available power.

Every unit comes with a portable carrying case that can comfortably hold all its attachments. It makes it easier to keep everything neat and highly organized.

Moreover, the machine is lightweight, allowing you to travel with it when the need arises.

Specifications Provided by The Manufacturer

Its specifications are as follows:

Body material: ABS Plastic

Interface type: DC, 26V=1A

Handle material: nano silica gel

Massager Size: 9.4*10*2 inches/239*258*51mm

Charging voltage：110-240 V,50/60Hz

Charging time: 2-3 Hours

Working time: more than 8 Hours

Use environment: -10-40℃

Battery capacity: 2400mA

Strength Modes: 3200r/min

Weight (Massager Only): 1300g/2.8lbs

Lidak Pricing and Where to Buy

The Lidak massage gun is available for sale from the official Lidak shop. Consumers are urged to ensure they only buy it from this site to avoid falling prey to cheap imitations or getting scammed by unscrupulous dealers.

The company has provided two payment options for those interested, i.e., PayPal and Debit or Credit card. Its prices are as follows:

Four professional massage heads LIDAK – PINK – 4 heads at $134.99

Four professional massage heads LIDAK – BLACK – 4 heads at 144.99

Seven professional massage heads LIDAK – PINK – 7 heads at 139.99

Seven professional massage heads LIDAK – BLACK – 7 heads at 149.99

Every package mentioned above comes with free global shipping and a thirty-day money-back guarantee. Each unit has a one-year warranty, which you can extend to three years or five years for an additional fee.

In summary, its benefits include:

It enables you to release tiredness arising from overworking, poor posture, or accumulated stress levels.

It speeds up your recovery time and warmup time when heading to the gym for a workout session.

Lidak massage gun allows you to reduce muscle stiffness and soreness

Using this gun, you can prevent muscle tension buildup and increase your flexibility and overall range of motion.

Lidak is a great little massage gun that provides you with relief from muscle soreness and tension from the comfort of your home. It’s ideal for those who like to work out or who find themselves spending countless hours hunched over a desk.

