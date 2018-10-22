Gold River’s Brad Unger easily held on as mayor. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

Unger wins easily as mayor in Gold River

Martin Davis wins mayoralty race in Tahsis

There will be some new faces and some familiar ones making up the new councils for Campbell River’s neighbours to the west.

RELATED STORY: Some races, some acclamations in Campbell River’s neighbours

In Gold River, incumbent Brad Unger easily held on to his position as mayor, winning 66 per cent of the vote, to hold off challenges from Michael McGee, who won 23 per cent, and Keith Broad, who attracted just under 10 per cent.

On his Facebook page, Unger was honoured to be re-elected but admitted he is thankful the election is over.

“I have never seen such an election in Gold River! I believe the personal attacks and even comments and actions from some of the candidates during the campaign spearheaded so much of this bad behaviour,” he said in his post. “Now that the election is over, the mayor and council have been elected, I know the community will move forward in a positive manner.”

Filling out the other four positions will be Rachel Stratton, incumbent Kirsty Begon, Brenda Patrick and Joe Sinclair, who won the last seat by two votes over Derry Mann. Rodney MacLeod and Jennifer Holbrook finished further back in the field of seven.

In Sayward, Mayor John MacDonald had already been acclaimed. Joining him will be incumbents Joyce Ellis and Norm Kirschner, and newcomers William Ives and Wesley Cragg. Michael Marsh was the odd candidate out.

In Tahsis, Martin Davis won the race for mayor, with 50 per cent of the vote, beating out Brenda Overton and David McIntosh. For the other spots, Josh Lambert, Bill Elder, Lynda Llewellyn and Sarah Fowler will sit as councillors. Each received more than 50 per cent of the votes, with Doug Elliott, Jeff Lancaster and Carol Finnie making up the rest of the field.

Finally, in Zeballos, Julie Colborne, who’d sat on council, moves into the mayor’s chair after winning by acclamation. As far as council, there had been five candidates announced initially, but only four ended up on the ballot, so Paul Brawn, Candace Faulkner, Justin Janisse and Barb Lewis each won a seat on council by acclamation.

Previous story
Ted Foster out, Kat Eddy in on Campbell River Board of Education

Just Posted

New warning siren sound on the Campbell River tested

This week BC Hydro’s new public warning system for the John Hart… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Eddy reflects on her first Campbell River school trustee campaign

‘I knew that SOGI would be an issue, but I didn’t realize that it would be the only issue’

2018 municipal election: Few surprises on Vancouver Island

16 incumbent mayors will continue in their positions for four more years

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read