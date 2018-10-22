Unger wins easily as mayor in Gold River

There will be some new faces and some familiar ones making up the new councils for Campbell River’s neighbours to the west.

RELATED STORY: Some races, some acclamations in Campbell River’s neighbours

In Gold River, incumbent Brad Unger easily held on to his position as mayor, winning 66 per cent of the vote, to hold off challenges from Michael McGee, who won 23 per cent, and Keith Broad, who attracted just under 10 per cent.

On his Facebook page, Unger was honoured to be re-elected but admitted he is thankful the election is over.

“I have never seen such an election in Gold River! I believe the personal attacks and even comments and actions from some of the candidates during the campaign spearheaded so much of this bad behaviour,” he said in his post. “Now that the election is over, the mayor and council have been elected, I know the community will move forward in a positive manner.”

Filling out the other four positions will be Rachel Stratton, incumbent Kirsty Begon, Brenda Patrick and Joe Sinclair, who won the last seat by two votes over Derry Mann. Rodney MacLeod and Jennifer Holbrook finished further back in the field of seven.

In Sayward, Mayor John MacDonald had already been acclaimed. Joining him will be incumbents Joyce Ellis and Norm Kirschner, and newcomers William Ives and Wesley Cragg. Michael Marsh was the odd candidate out.

In Tahsis, Martin Davis won the race for mayor, with 50 per cent of the vote, beating out Brenda Overton and David McIntosh. For the other spots, Josh Lambert, Bill Elder, Lynda Llewellyn and Sarah Fowler will sit as councillors. Each received more than 50 per cent of the votes, with Doug Elliott, Jeff Lancaster and Carol Finnie making up the rest of the field.

Finally, in Zeballos, Julie Colborne, who’d sat on council, moves into the mayor’s chair after winning by acclamation. As far as council, there had been five candidates announced initially, but only four ended up on the ballot, so Paul Brawn, Candace Faulkner, Justin Janisse and Barb Lewis each won a seat on council by acclamation.