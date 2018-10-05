Cornfield looks to retain seat on Campbell River City Council

Coun. Charlie Cornfield wants to extend his 13 years on council – and three as mayor – by retaining his current seat in the upcoming municipal election. Mirror File Photo

Long-time city councilor and former mayor Charlie Cornfield says he’s not done yet, thanks to the encouragement of his family, friends, supporters, and local businesses.

Cornfield, a widower with two grown children, says he and his family chose Campbell River as their place to put down roots after visiting on summer holidays each summer when they lived in Victoria.

A graduate of BCIT in Forest Resources with a Fish, Wildlife & Recreation Specialty, Cornfield also has numerous post secondary courses and seminars in management, planning, communications, public relations, compliance and enforcement, public administration, and governance. He has worked in the forestry, recreation, conservation and tourism sectors throughout B.C and was with the provincial government for 26 years.

“I spent 17 years in the private sector – five for industry and 12 for non profits,” Cornfield says. “I know what it takes to live within a budget, and how to lobby effectively for support.”

Having served on council for 16 years – 13 as councilor and three as mayor, Cornfield says he brings “a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to the role. I understand how local government operates and how to get things done, I am proud of Council’s accomplishments and the role I have played over the years.

“Right now, our city is experiencing unprecedented growth,” he says. “Staff estimates population growth in excess of five per cent versus 1.5 per cent historically. This growth has fueled increased property and housing prices, increased demand for more social services, challenges our environmental sustainability and taxes our city infrastructure.”

Cornfield says while he is proud of what he has been apart of in the past, there is still much to be done.

“Over the last term we accomplished a lot,” Cornfield says. “We have reviewed our approval processes to facilitate new housing projects. There are developments completed and under construction for over 300 rental units. We continue working with the Province and local organizations to develop supportive housing. We invested in infrastructure building a new water treatment plant and securing grant funding for highway 19A and a new composting facility. We continue developing recreation amenities, and supporting community organizations. We brought economic development in house and contracted out the Tourism function, developed one of the islands first Community Broadband Networks to promote retention of existing business and attract new tech sector companies and start ups.

“But it takes a lot of work by a number of councils and boards over a long period of time to bring the major projects on line. We need to find new revenue sources not from taxation increases. Costs are increasing and if we are to maintain the current services without a tax increase we need to find new innovative revenue sources.”

The challenge facing the community, Cornfield says, is how to grow and prosper and maintain the lifestyle we all enjoy.

“Those of you who really know me understand that the community is my top priority,” he says. “I am proud of our accomplishments and the role I have played in moving our community forward.

“I am a strong supporter of a good environment, a robust economy and healthy social programs. My record proves that.

“I have no hidden agendas and no personal pet projects.”

If you’d like to know more, Cornfield says he can always be reached by email at info@charliecornfield.com or by phone at 250-923-2599.