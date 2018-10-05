Cornfield looks to retain seat on Campbell River City Council

Long-time city councilor and former mayor Charlie Cornfield says he’s not done yet, thanks to the encouragement of his family, friends, supporters, and local businesses.
A graduate of BCIT in Forest Resources with a Fish, Wildlife & Recreation Specialty, Cornfield also has numerous post secondary courses and seminars in management, planning, communications, public relations, compliance and enforcement, public administration, and governance. He has worked in the forestry, recreation, conservation and tourism sectors throughout B.C and was with the provincial government for 26 years.
“I spent 17 years in the private sector – five for industry and 12 for non profits,” Cornfield says. “I know what it takes to live within a budget, and how to lobby effectively for support.”
Having served on council for 16 years – 13 as councilor and three as mayor, Cornfield says he brings “a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to the role. I understand how local government operates and how to get things done, I am proud of Council’s accomplishments and the role I have played over the years.
“Right now, our city is experiencing unprecedented growth,” he says. “Staff estimates population growth in excess of five per cent versus 1.5 per cent historically. This growth has fueled increased property and housing prices, increased demand for more social services, challenges our environmental sustainability and taxes our city infrastructure.”
Cornfield says while he is proud of what he has been apart of in the past, there is still much to be done.
The challenge facing the community, Cornfield says, is how to grow and prosper and maintain the lifestyle we all enjoy.
“Those of you who really know me understand that the community is my top priority,” he says. “I am proud of our accomplishments and the role I have played in moving our community forward.
“I am a strong supporter of a good environment, a robust economy and healthy social programs. My record proves that.
“I have no hidden agendas and no personal pet projects.”
If you’d like to know more, Cornfield says he can always be reached by email at info@charliecornfield.com or by phone at 250-923-2599.