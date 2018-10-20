Area D Director Brenda Leigh wins ninth election in a row

Brenda Leigh has won her ninth election in a row as Area D Director.

She held off a challenge from Ron Chapman on Saturday to hold down the job, winning with 869 votes to Chapman’s 737. The results were posted after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night on the Civic Info BC site.

Leigh won her first election back in 1993. She credits the fact that she ran an old-style door-to-door campaign as a key reason for her victory.

“I think that’s what made the difference,” she told the Mirror, adding that voters like to see the candidate on the doorstep.

She prefers this approach over using a high-tech methods, saying it helps her stay in touch with what issues concern people and gives her an idea of issues to address while in office.

She knows there are different concerns in the south end of the electoral district from the north end, but she says she campaigned from one end to the other to take them all in.

“I worked my legs off in this campaign,” she said. “I earned this.”

She conceded that Chapman gave her a real challenge on the campaign trail.

“My opposition ran a very competitive campaign,” she said.

Leigh also thanked the 30 or so volunteers she had to help with everything from acting as scrutineers to putting up signs.

The Mirror is still waiting for official results for the election on Cortes Island between Noba Anderson and George Sirk for Area B Director, as well as the referendum results for questions about first responder service and a hall tax.