This election sign for anti-SOGI candidates at Jubilee and Island Highway was one of the signs damaged.

Anti-SOGI candidates’ signs damaged

Someone damaged election signs for the unofficial slate of anti-SOGI candidates in the school board election recently, including locations at Jubilee and Dogwood and Jubilee and the Island Highway.

There was another on 2nd and Alder that had the frame broken and had been thrown on the ground.

One of the candidates Andrew Beaudin said the culprit cut out his face from one of the signs, and describes the acts as signs of bullying and hate, adding, “Our view for caring and safe schools for all are different than yours, as we want to protect our children. Our values are different than yours. SOGI says that we are all important and we are to be respectable. I have not seen that yet. But once again thank you for reaffirming my mission. What you have done is wrong and you have broken the law.”

