Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Grace F. from New Westminster

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Grace F. of New Westminster

I entered Miss BC because not only do I love the smile that overcomes children’s faces when they see me walking around with a crown on top of my head, but also because I love to give back to not only to my city, but to my beautiful province that I love so much as well. Through Miss BC I hope to achieve not only some amazing friendships and memories to last a lifetime but as well a sense of pride from helping my province. One of the things that makes me unique and beautiful is that I always see the glass as half full, no matter how bad the time is, no matter how bad the day is I will always find a way to make you smile and laugh. I believe that this makes me unique. One of my favourite quotes is “how lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Winnie the pooh. As I just moved 1400 kilometers away from my hometown of New Westminster, I find this quote more true than ever as I start this new chapter of my life with my friends and family by my side just a few hours away.

