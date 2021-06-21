Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

There’s fun to be had in Nanaimo, the city by the sea

As the weather continues to warm up, there are unforgettable adventures to be had right here at home – in Nanaimo. Amid forests, ocean, charming boutiques, delicious local cuisine, history, culture, art, and much more is a sense of community that welcomes everyone that visits!

History, art, and culture live here

History lovers can take a self-guided tour of Nanaimo’s historic buildings using the OnThisSpot app, taking in the architecture of this once coal-mining town and harbour city. The Nanaimo Museum also offers self-guided tours so you can fully immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Art Gallery always has a captivating exhibition on the go, and you can join an Art Lab to learn more about art and art appreciation.

Enjoy the food of the Harbour City

The burgers at Top Notch Burgers on Church Street have received the title of Nanaimo’s best burger. New York Style Pizza and Pasta is a delicious option for a hearty meal. Pirate Chips is the go-to spot for a plate of mouthwatering fish & chips!

If you have a sweet tooth, make sure to check out A Wee Cupcakery and give their famous Nanaimo Bar Cupcake a try.

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure awaits

There is no shortage of things to do in Nanaimo; between the array of picturesque nature and the charisma of local landmarks, you’ll find yourself busy for days!

WildPlay is open for the season! The 17-acre park along the Nanaimo River is home to an array of scenery and fun – the perfect activity for the whole family.

Hiking enthusiasts will find themselves in good company with options for beginners and experienced climbers alike. For an easy 30-minute hike, walk along Harbourfront Walkway to discover the fantastic views, delicious cafes, and nautical influence of this oceanside community.

Colliery Dam Park Trail, Cable Bay Nature Trail, Mount Benson, Ammonite Falls, and The Abyss vary in difficulty from easy to moderate, so there’s something for everyone!

Cold-water snorkelling is popular among locals and visitors alike, and there are three fantastic diving outfits to choose from: Sundown Diving, Sink or Swim Scuba, and Nanaimo Dive Outfitters.

Discover the coastal city getaway…that’s not too far away!

NanaimoTourismvancouverisland

Previous story
5 Unconventional exercises for active seniors over 70

Just Posted

Several vehicles were vandalized around Rockport with blue spray paint on the night of June 19 or morning of June 20. Photo courtesy Garrett Lee
Vandal spray paints multiple vehicles around Rockland

Residents discover lines of blue spray paint on vehicles morning of June 20.

Kaleb Robertson at bat during the 18UAAA North Island Cubs season opener against the Cowichan Valley Mustangs on June 19, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Black Press Media.
PHOTOS: Minor baseball players and fans welcome return to play

18UAAA Cubs start regular season action after long wait with convincing win against Mustangs

Black Press file photo
RCMP seek suspect in Vancouver Island-wide crime spree

Crimes stretched from Deep Bay to Qualicum, Ladysmith, Chemainus and Youbou

New literacy framework will allow teachers to assess whether students have the necessary skills to become strong readers, and intervene early if they need help. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River school board creating new literacy framework

New plan aims to reverse declining literacy in SD72

Duncan Hurd says his fence has been smashed multiple times in the past month. Photo courtesy Duncan Hurd
Vandalism escalating in Campbell River neighbourhood, resident says

Neighbours want to see vandals ‘identified’

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville for the June 19, 2021 draw is a $3M winner. (Submitted photo)
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $3M purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim jackpot

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Most Read