The perfect time to start investing? As soon as you can!

Vancouver Island financial advisor says starting early is the best way to make your wealth grow

Apurva Parashar from Alitis Wealth Planning investing early is much more beneficial than waiting for the perfect opportunity.

When it comes to our finances, most of us want the same thing: enough money to live comfortably, stop worrying about the future, and support the people we love. Deciding how to achieve that financial security is a little less simple, but Apurva Parashar from Alitis Wealth Planning says that shouldn’t stop you from getting started.

“A lot of people wait for the ‘perfect time’ to invest, or the ‘perfect investment’ that grows their portfolio to their longterm goal in less than a year. But it’s better to treat investments as a slow and steady process.”

Parashar’s advice for people in Campbell River thinking about saving for retirement, a down payment on a house, or other financial goals?

“Start as early as you can. Don’t wait for the perfect time, and don’t overthink it,” she says. “Trust the process.”

Investment advice in Campbell River

Parashar has been working with Alitis in Campbell River for two and a half years, and she has fourteen years’ experience in finance at a variety of firms across Canada and the United States.

“I love working at Alitis because I’m able to make an impact in my community. I get to see the difference we make with clients and their families right here in Campbell River,” she says. “It’s a very collaborative team environment, and Alitis also has a really great inclusive culture that’s flexible, supportive and inspiring!”

Parashar is a Chartered Investment Manager designation with an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, CAI accreditation and other impressive technical skills. She’s also an excellent communicator who can distil complex information into easy-to-understand language for her clients.

“We get so many client referrals — we’ll work with a client’s kids, grandkids. It’s very rewarding to gain that level of trust, that translates from one family to the entire community.”

More than a traditional advisor

Some of Parashar’s clients have been investing for a while, and are looking for stability within a volatile stock market. Others are taking their first steps and appreciate extra guidance. Parashar and the rest of the Alitis team are constantly conducting research to offer customized strategic plans to investors at any stage.

“A traditional advisor outside Alitis usually has access to primarily stocks and bonds for investing, but Alitis offers a wide variety of alternative asset classes like private debt, mortgages, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investments. These alternative asset classes are typically available to institutional or high-net-worth individuals. The introduction of these alternative assets combines with traditional offerings allows Alitis to provide a better diversification and a reduced impact from the volatility prevalent in the stock markets.”

When she’s not researching financial options for her clients, you can usually find Parashar hiking in the Campbell River backcountry with her husband, or getting out on the water.

“I used to be a national level swimmer, so I like to get out kayaking as much as I can.”

Call 250-287-4933 or email info@alitis.ca to book an appointment. Connect with Alitis Wealth Planning at alitis.ca.

FinancesFinancial planningInvesting