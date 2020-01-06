Technology expands chiropractic treatment options

Campbell River clinic has a variety of ways to approach your pains and misalignment

Spinal decompression therapy is among the many health-related treatment services available at Discovery Chiropractic in Campbell River.

Do ongoing muscle, joint or nervous system issues make getting through the day pain-free a challenge?

While you may have undergone various treatments in the past to find relief, today, new technologies have brought alternative care options, says Dr. Josh West, part of the professional team at Discovery Chiropractic in Campbell River.

From spinal decompression therapy (SDT) to Shockwave treatment, the clinic is approaching chronic problems with new methods, Dr. West says.

“SDT is a gentle approach for treating chronic arthritic conditions, spinal stenosis, disc herniations and disc bulges,” he says, listing common problems from which patients seek relief. “A lot of people associate chiropractic with ‘cracking’ or spinal manipulation, but we have other tools to work with. This gives us a way to help those problems that are really difficult, but treats them in a different way.”

Ultrasound therapy can help soft tissue injuries

Having moved into a purpose-built clinic about 18 months ago, Dr. West, Dr. Richard Cronk, Dr. Sandra Jensen and Dr. Sarah Shepherd are well-equipped to treat a wide variety of conditions. Another effective addition to the therapeutic options is Shockwave, a state-of-the-art system that uses sound to promote healing in soft tissue such as muscles, tendons, ligaments and nerves.

“It’s good for treating things like plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, injuries to the elbow, quadriceps, hamstrings and the extremities, plus joint and muscle problems,” Dr. West says. “These types of conditions often don’t get anywhere on their own and regular treatment can facilitate the healing pretty quickly.”

Spinal curve a treatable condition

As a fully certified practitioner in the non-surgical management of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis – a sideways curvature of the spine, most often found in youth aged 10 to 14 – Dr. West regularly speaks to parents about treatment options for children and the importance of early intervention. He points once again to new technologies as making a difference in people’s lives.

“Bracing and scoliosis-specific exercises can really help and can prevent the need for surgery,” he says. A spinal brace trains the spine into a healthier alignment, which can help eliminate posture imbalances related to scoliosis. Call 250-287-8487 or email Discovery Chiropractic to book an early screening assessment.

Other services aim to help you find relief

From low-level laser physiotherapy to evaluation and diagnosis of foot conditions for custom-made orthotics to massage therapy, the team at Discovery Chiropractic has many ways to treat pain or alignment issues. Learn more about their approach at discoverychiropractic.ca, or call 250-287-8487 or email info@discoverychiropractic.ca to book an appointment. You can also keep up with the latest on their Facebook page.



