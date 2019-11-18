Tyson Hicks and the staff at Cap-it Campbell River not only have extensive knowledge about car and truck accessories, they can talk to you about the wide range of outdoor equipment and other items Cap-it carries. Photo by Derek Moul/Campbell River Mirror

Ready to rock: outdoor adventures await

Getting your vehicle prepped for all seasons – cars and trucks – a specialty for local company

Have you recently purchased a new or used vehicle and you’re already envisioning how it can take you on those outdoor adventures?

Whether you’re an avid kayaker, a dedicated camper or a boating or water skiing enthusiast, it’s always a good idea to check in with an expert before choosing how to equip your vehicle with roof racks, running boards, trailer hitches or other optional equipment, says Tyson Hicks, co-owner of Cap-it Campbell River with his dad, Ross, since 2007.

“We’re starting to see a lot of people coming in who are getting their vehicles ready for next season,” Tyson says. “They maybe had their previous vehicle all set up and they’re looking for the best way to make their new one work for them.”

Cars and trucks have unique characteristics

From 20-year-old station wagons or crossovers to brand new pickup trucks or SUVs, each vehicle has its own set of uniquely fitted accessories. If you’d rather not take a chance when selecting and installing add-ons for your model of car or truck, the staff at Cap-it in Campbell River have plenty of product knowledge and experience to help you find the right vehicle-specific application for your purposes. Don’t have the right tools? Cap-it installs everything they sell.

Covers to camping gear, racks to Genuine Truckware

Their name conjures up images of canopies and other types of covers. But did you know that Cap-it also carries a wide selection of towing and offroad accessories, cargo carriers, tool boxes and a full range of cargo racks and outdoor equipment?

“We’ve got access to over two million part numbers, from kayaks to camping equipment,” Tyson says. And if they don’t have it in stock, most items arrive in one or two days, he says.

Christmas not so far away

While you might not consider putting a roof rack under the Christmas tree for that special someone, there’s other ways you can show your appreciation for the outdoor enthusiast in your family. Cap-It Campbell River has a variety of items you can take home and wrap up, from RV accessories to camping and cooking equipment – there’s even remote control trucks for kids and Buck knives for the hunting trip, kitchen or campout. Can’t decide? Pick up a Cap-It gift certificate and let them have fun shopping for themselves.

Tyson and Ross invite you to stop by the store at 1700 Tamarac St. Monday to Saturday, or give them a shout 250-287-9787 if you’re looking for something specific for your vehicle. If you like discounts, you can join the Cap-it Club, and you also follow what’s new on their Facebook page.

