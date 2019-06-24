Re-discover Painter’s Lodge: Making memories for 90 years

The team at Painter’s Lodge, celebrating 90 years in the community, invites you to come check out new menus from executive chef Kevin Cooper, complemented by an amazing setting and exceptional service throughout the resort.

Celebrating 90 years overlooking Discovery Passage from the Campbell River shoreline, Painter’s Lodge has long been a premier north Island destination for outdoor enthusiasts, artists and locals looking to get away from it all, close to home.

“Painter’s Lodge has this amazing history – iconic is the word – and we have many returning guests who have shared those memories with us. We’re excited to start making new memories with them and new guests who are discovering the lodge today,” says general manager Dikran Zabunyan.

Most recently at the Rockwater Resort on the Sunshine Coast, which he helped return to an award-winning destination, Zabunyan is excited about the potential of Painter’s and April Point lodges, two unique but complementary resorts.

“Campbell River enjoys a world-class location, and here at Painter’s Lodge we have the potential to be a top destination for visitors and weddings.”

His vision doesn’t end with guests.

“We have some wonderful, loyal staff and we want to be the employer of choice on Northern Vancouver Island,” Zabunyan says, pointing to one of the key members of the leadership team, Executive Chef Kevin Cooper.

“Chef Kevin is an absolutely amazing chef.”

Sharing a local vision

Dining has always been a celebrated element of Painter’s Lodge and today it comes with a fresh, modern approach under Cooper’s hand.

After training in France, Cooper built his resume in the kitchens of such renowned properties as Great Estates Okanagan and Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

Most recently he owned Olive’s in Calgary, before the Vancouver Island lifestyle beckoned. Family made Campbell River – and Painter’s Lodge – the perfect destination for the chef, who’s also on the board of the Oceanwise, which promotes the use of sustainable fish stocks. “This gives me a great chance to get more involved with that in all three of our dining rooms and on the corporate side,” says Cooper, who cast a fresh eye to the menus. Expect fresh, locally sourced flavours across the restaurant, lounge and pub, each offering a unique dining experience.

Dining 3 ways at Painter’s Lodge

With its relaxed, romantic atmosphere and spectacular ocean views, Legends Dining Room brings an innovative Island-inspired approach to Mediterranean and French cuisine.

In the Fireside Lounge, unwind with stunning views over Discovery Passage and delicious West Coast tapas, or head to the relaxed bistro feel of the seaside Tyee Pub; both have also extended their beverage menus to also reflect the local flavours of BC breweries, wineries and distilleries.

“We’ve received some amazing community feedback – guests appreciate that we’re showcasing these world-class local ingredients in delicious new ways,” Cooper says.

From the OceanWise clam and smoked salmon chowder to BC spot prawn bruschetta to pistachio-crusted Island lamb, there’s a lot to love!

(And be sure to ask about one of Cooper’s signature dishes, Bacon-Wrapped Bacon, on the pub menu!)

***

Come explore Painter’s Lodge today – learn more at painterslodge.com or call 250-286-1102.