Planning an Island wedding? Find everything you need under one roof this Sunday!

To kick off the new year, and kick off your wedding preparations, Black Press Media welcomes you to a bridal fair that will help you check off that wedding to-do list.

As brides and grooms-to-be start the hunt for beautiful venues, florists, caterers and unique services for their big day, we’ve created the perfect spot to do just that. Join Black Press Media for the Wedding & Events Affair on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay.

The venue will be decorated with stunning features to replicate the look and feel of a wedding or event. Walk in and see the room decorated with everything you need, showcasing wedding and event businesses to highlight how they can make your event extraordinary.

Not only will you be able to peruse vendors that can meet all your wedding needs, you will also have a chance to win a pre-honeymoon getaway. The lucky couple will win a Tigh-Na-Mara and Grotto Spa getaway for two including: Two nights at the Tigh Na Mara Resort with a dip in the Grotto Spa Mineral Pool, a one-hour spa treatment, followed by the Endless Tapas Dining Experience in the Treetop Tapas & Grill and breakfast in Cedars Restaurant the next morning.

Attendees at the fair will need to visit all exhibitors to answer questions to successfully complete their travel passport. Answers and questions will be revealed on the event day. All passports must be completed in full to gain successful entry to the contest!

2019 brides and grooms-to-be, Black Press created this event just for you!

Hitched runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay. Find more information on the Hitched Facebook page and pick up a copy of Hitched Magazine for a taste of what B.C. has to offer when it comes to your special event.