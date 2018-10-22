Pacific Coastal’s winter schedule includes new non-stop service for ALL flights between Campbell River and Vancouver.

Pacific Coastal goes direct: YBL to YVR in one hop!

Non-stop flights take travellers from Campbell River to Vancouver quickly and easily

Why travel in a triangle when a straight line is so much easier?

That was the question Pacific Coastal Airlines asked and answered when looking at how they could improve their flights between Campbell River and Vancouver.

“Traditionally, we’ve flown in a flight triangle between Campbell River, Comox and Vancouver South Terminal,” says Kevin Boothroyd, Pacific Coastal’s Director of Business Development and Corporate Communications. “Starting Nov. 4, that all changes. Flights are now just 45 minutes non-stop, and offer better connection times to other BC destinations within our network.”

In fact, Pacific Coastal’s winter schedule includes new non-stop service for ALL flights between Campbell River (YBL) and Vancouver (YVR) – between three and five flights every day!

The BC-owned and operated airline, which has its origins in the coastal town of Bella Coola, is well positioned to provide the enhanced level of service and customer experience.

“The changes give us more capacity to serve our customers, whether they’re off to Trail for business, Vancouver for a weekend away or connecting to sunny destinations,” says Boothroyd.

Quicker Connections

At less than an hour from start to finish, this new service offers convenient connections to other Pacific Coastal destinations such asVictoria (YYJ), Cranbrook (YXC), Kelowna (YLW),Williams Lake (YWL) and Trail (YZZ).

Student Discounts

Business and holiday travellers aren’t the only ones benefitting from the new initiative. It’s also great news for students travelling between Campbell River and classes at the University of B.C., Simon Fraser or other BC colleges and universities, who take advantage of Pacific Coastal’s student discount.

If you’re a full-time student at an accredited post-secondary institution, you can apply for an ISICard at isiccanada.ca then when searching for flights, enter the promo code ISICSTUDENT for a 15 per cent discount off the base fare. Book and travel period through Dec. 31, 2019!

Pacific Coastal Airlines

A privately owned, British Columbia-based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal (YVR), Pacific Coastal is now the sixth-largest airline operating at YVR, based on outbound seats, and third largest in takeoffs and landings. It flies to 16 airports and with its affiliate airline Wilderness Seaplanes located in Port Hardy on north Vancouver Island, connects to more than 50 additional destinations in the province from as far east as Cranbrook in the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Prince George, or Masset on the legendary island of Haida Gwaii and now as far west as Tofino. Its network encompasses major ski destinations, a multitude of fishing lodges, outdoor and wildlife adventure tours, and authentic First Nations experiences.

 

Getting to Vancouver from Campbell River is now quicker and easier than ever! Tourism Vancouver photo

