Make a big splash to start the new swim season!

Campbell River Killer Whales swimmers gather at Strathcona Gardens for a team photo. The swim club is starting its new season and welcomes newcomers to sign up at any time.

If you enjoy summer watersports, there’s a good chance you’ve been a part of the diverse recreation history at McIvor Lake.

The Campbell River Swim Club likely plucked some of you out of the lake waters in 1979, when it began swimming out of the newly built Strathcona Gardens.

If you were part of the club’s early history, or are a more recent member, you’re invited to help the Campbell River Killer Whales Swim Club celebrate its 40th anniversary with a barbecue, fun swim day and awards presentation on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McIvor Lake.

“We welcome current and new swimmers, club alumni and coaches from previous years to the lake,” says club president Jeannette Beauregard. “Past club members are sprinkled everywhere around the area.”

The club’s history continues to be written, with some current swimmers on track to compete at the 2020 Olympic Trials!

Fun event kicks off new season

If you’re looking for a healthy and fun activity for the kids, the Killer Whales are always accepting registrations for new swimmers. The first of three 10-week I Can Swim skill development sessions starts Sept. 16, and if you missed the Sept. 7 signup day, new or returning competitive swimmers can register anytime.

You’ll find a wide range of age groups and ability levels within the club’s competitive side. Programs range from Mini Whales White (ages 5 to 10), which teaches fundamentals, technique and offers an introduction to competition; to Masters, for adults looking to learn new skills, maintain fitness and supplement triathlon training!

Here some other great reasons to try Killer Whales swimming:

New head coach comes with experience – Richard Millns has coached across Canada over the past 21 years, starting in Duncan, later coaching Team Alberta and guiding university and national-level athletes. “He’s experienced every level of swimming there is, and has a background as a personal trainer and motivational speaker,” Beauregard says. “He brings a positive vibe to the club.” Transfer easily from other programs – If you’re bringing your child over from another learn-to-swim program such as the YM-YWCA, Red Cross or others, there are equivalent placements in I Can Swim. While in-pool assessments must still be done before placement, this guide gives you a good starting point for levels, pricing and scheduling. Free rookie sessions – Get a jump on the season at free rookie nights, Sept. 9 and 11 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Coaches will be on hand to help with technique, but if you need to schedule an assessment to determine best placement in a program, email headcoach@crkw.ca. Help with funding available – As a member of Swim B.C. you may be eligible for funding assistance to help with registration fees, through Kidsport or Jumpstart. Ask a club official for more information.

You can contact the club here and also follow the action on the Killer Whales’ Facebook page.